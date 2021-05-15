iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Bought by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 605.4% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.48. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $51.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.