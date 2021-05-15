iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Financial Partners Group Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Financial Partners Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,769 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $12,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,293,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,277,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $72.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.01. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

