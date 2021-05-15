iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,063,000 after buying an additional 407,301 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,452,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,872,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,004,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,356,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,985,000 after buying an additional 113,260 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $107,514,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $72.64 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.01.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.