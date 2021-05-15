iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Morris Retirement Advisors LLC

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $127.97 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.62.

