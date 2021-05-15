iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,187,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869,079 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.17% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $166,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

ESGD stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.00. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.38 and a twelve month high of $80.86.

