iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is SP Asset Management’s 5th Largest Position

SP Asset Management trimmed its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,930 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 2.7% of SP Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SP Asset Management owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MBS ETF worth $22,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.40. The company had a trading volume of 895,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,157. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $111.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.54 and its 200-day moving average is $109.50.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.