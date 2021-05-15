iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086,656 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,120 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 666.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,342 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,758.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 692,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,307,000 after purchasing an additional 668,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,808,000 after purchasing an additional 623,365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB opened at $108.40 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.50.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

