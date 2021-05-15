iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,592 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $40,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 62,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 361.7% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 24,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.22.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

