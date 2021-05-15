iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Lifted by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $598,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $160.74 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $103.54 and a 12 month high of $163.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

