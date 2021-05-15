iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $92,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IWM stock opened at $221.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $121.46 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

