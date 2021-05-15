iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 23,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $115.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.11. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

