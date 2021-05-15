iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Boosted by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 23.4% of JSF Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. First Financialcorp IN grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $418.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $282.25 and a fifty-two week high of $424.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $412.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

