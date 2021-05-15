iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Raised by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.9% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,384,000. First Financialcorp IN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $418.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $412.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $282.25 and a 52 week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

