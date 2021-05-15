iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. First Financialcorp IN raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $418.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $282.25 and a twelve month high of $424.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $412.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

