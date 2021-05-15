iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,071 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $418.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $412.47 and a 200-day moving average of $384.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $282.25 and a twelve month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

