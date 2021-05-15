iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,421 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 4.4% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $58,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Financialcorp IN boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $111.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

