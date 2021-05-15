iShares Trust – iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Trust – iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,800 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Trust – iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $30,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Trust – iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Trust – iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Trust – iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Trust – iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Trust – iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get iShares Trust - iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

BATS VLUE opened at $106.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.68. iShares Trust – iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Trust – iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Trust - iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Trust - iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.