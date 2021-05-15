Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRM traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.05. 7,404,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,875,793. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $188.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.49. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $6.02.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. HC Wainwright raised Iterum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

