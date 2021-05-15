ITV plc (LON:ITV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ITV plc (LON:ITV) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 113.20 ($1.48).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ITV from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on ITV from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on ITV from GBX 112 ($1.46) to GBX 117 ($1.53) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ITV from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, insider Duncan Painter acquired 82,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £99,325.27 ($129,769.10). Also, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £3,066.14 ($4,005.93).

ITV stock opened at GBX 128.35 ($1.68) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ITV has a one year low of GBX 54.16 ($0.71) and a one year high of GBX 129.95 ($1.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.17 billion and a PE ratio of 18.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 122.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 109.04.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

