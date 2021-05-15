Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 6,641 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $28.94 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average is $32.05.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.