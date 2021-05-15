Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 15,874 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,874 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 51,131 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 113,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period.

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $25.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.0709 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

