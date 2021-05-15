Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,764 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.24% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $99,000.

Shares of FLTR opened at $25.37 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.33.

