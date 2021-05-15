Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.65% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PIZ. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PIZ opened at $35.89 on Friday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%.

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

