Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.70.

ORLY stock opened at $553.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.07 and a twelve month high of $568.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $530.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $474.36.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total value of $2,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,925,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total value of $2,742,063.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,742.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,557 shares of company stock valued at $57,071,574. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.