Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.37% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $662,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 101,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 71,159 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

UCON stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $26.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.61.

