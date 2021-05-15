Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,622.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $42.98 on Friday. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average of $40.71.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.462 dividend. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

SNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Commerzbank lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

