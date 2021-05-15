Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $1,077,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $948,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $607,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $163,000.

NYSE:XM opened at $33.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.76. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.28.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $886,751.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $208,799.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 515,436 shares in the company, valued at $18,287,669.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

