Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,588,000 after buying an additional 293,001 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 50.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 421,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after purchasing an additional 231,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90.
In related news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.
Builders FirstSource Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.
Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.