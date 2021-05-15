Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,588,000 after buying an additional 293,001 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 50.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 421,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after purchasing an additional 231,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.