Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USHY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 51,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000.

Shares of USHY stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.99.

