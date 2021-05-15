Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in GoodRx by 232.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.98.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $412,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 14,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $586,306.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,141,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,692,335.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,970,116 shares of company stock valued at $71,881,423.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

