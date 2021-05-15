Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 338.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $351,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

NYSE:SPR opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.04. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.72.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.