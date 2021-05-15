Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 12,136 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,136 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 27,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XEC shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.81.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $71.49 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $73.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.37.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

