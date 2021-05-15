Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 13,000 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.29% of Donegal Group worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Donegal Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 365,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Donegal Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Donegal Group by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 65,649 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Donegal Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 105,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Donegal Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Donegal Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.37%.

In other news, VP Francis Joseph Haefner, Jr. sold 23,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $364,678.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,805.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Francis Joseph Haefner, Jr. sold 11,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $167,321.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,805.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,489 shares of company stock valued at $740,232. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donegal Group Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

