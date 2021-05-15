Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,866 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $139.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.81 and a 200-day moving average of $135.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

