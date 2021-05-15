Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,793 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 225.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 168,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,388,000 after buying an additional 70,219 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $69.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.27. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.90 and a 52 week high of $71.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Several research firms have commented on CMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

