Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 35,613 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,613 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 477.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in STORE Capital by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on STOR. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.12. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.60.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

