Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,679 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JKE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period.

JKE stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $158.00 and a 12 month high of $313.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.47.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

