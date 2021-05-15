Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,410 Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.24% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF stock opened at $146.11 on Friday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $105.38 and a 52 week high of $193.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.96.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

