Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $1.16 Million Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 232,937 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.94. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.0029 dividend. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.23%.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

