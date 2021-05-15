Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $1.31 Million Position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at $80,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at $451,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at $517,000.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

PCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $35.75.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.