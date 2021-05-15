Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,011 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.42% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,705,000 after buying an additional 45,449 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 35,491 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,119,000.

NASDAQ:PTF opened at $127.16 on Friday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $81.88 and a 1-year high of $175.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.50.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

