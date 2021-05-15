Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,251,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Raymond James by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 159,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palmer Knight Co boosted its position in Raymond James by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 70,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock opened at $134.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $138.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.88.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Raymond James has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.36.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $1,179,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,147.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $151,048.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,561 shares of company stock valued at $4,418,097. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

