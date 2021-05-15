Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 314.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,312 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.07% of Janus Henderson Group worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,773,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $500,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.32.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 86.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.30.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.