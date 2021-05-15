Jarvis Network Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC on major exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $311,032.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00089089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00020002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.31 or 0.01103336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00065423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00113909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

JRT is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

