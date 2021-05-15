JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.92 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will post $29.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.31 billion to $30.28 billion. JD.com reported sales of $20.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year sales of $144.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $141.72 billion to $147.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $174.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $168.88 billion to $183.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for JD.com.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on JD.com from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $68.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.53. JD.com has a 12-month low of $48.76 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JD.com (JD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.