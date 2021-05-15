Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,853 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEF. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

JEF stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $34.86.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

