Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Coty Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Coty in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coty’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

COTY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “focus list” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.73.

COTY opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.25. Coty has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Coty by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Coty by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Coty by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 93,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 23,260 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,172,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,584,000 after buying an additional 57,149 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,449,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,129,000 after buying an additional 172,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

