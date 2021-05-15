Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:JRSH opened at $6.49 on Friday. Jerash Holdings has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jerash Holdings will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on JRSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

