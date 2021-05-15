Jetcoin (JET) Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0763 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $744,975.85 and $2.13 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00088355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00019867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $533.22 or 0.01108866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00065833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00114216 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00060988 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

