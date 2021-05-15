JNBA Financial Advisors Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $170.22 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

